Facebook Deactivates Another AI After New Case of Racism

Facebook deactivated yet another artificial intelligence (AI) after a new case of racism. After playing a video from The Daily Mail, which featured clips with black men, users were asked by social networking technology whether they would like to “continue watching primate videos.” Upon investigation, the company deemed the error “unacceptable” and apologized.

The case has been analyzed by the social network “to prevent this from happening again”. In the video in question, in other excerpts, clips of white policemen were also shown, but no monkey or primate is shown. Darci Groves, a former content design manager at Facebook, revealed the case to the company.

“As we said, although we’ve made improvements to our AI, we know it’s not perfect and we have more progress to make. We apologize to anyone who may have seen these hurtful recommendations,” Facebook spokesperson Dani Lever said in communicated.

On The Verge portal, the company confirmed that the topic recommendation feature has been completely disabled. This reveals, however, that the debate on ethics in artificial intelligence has yet to advance. In a note published in July, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called on the government of US President Joe Biden for “concrete steps to bring civil rights and equity to the forefront of its AI and technology policies.”