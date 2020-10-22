Facebook Dating finally launched in Europe

Facebook Dating, a matchmaker service prepared by Facebook as a competitor to Tinder and similar platforms, has started operations in Europe, albeit with a delay. The social media giant had planned the service to meet with European users on Valentine’s Day.

What Facebook Dating offers to European users is the same as in the US. Existing profiles on Facebook are used to match users. Social network matches are made in accordance with preferences, movements on Facebook and groups and events if approved.

Dating still appears as a tab on Facebook’s mobile app, while deeply integrating with other products of the social media giant. It is possible to take stories or photos from Profile Instagram, to start a video image via Messenger in chats, and to browse Instagram and Facebook friend lists for potential matches with the Secret Crush feature.

Offering most of the matching tactics as optional, Facebook praises the privacy features of its service. However, Facebook Dating’s affinity with other products in the company’s portfolio has raised some concerns in the past. The company postponed the service’s start-up in Europe following objections from Ireland.

Companies that will launch such products must go through a process called Data Processing Impact Assessment (DPIA) within the framework of the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Facebook Dating was not able to start operating in February, as officials were notified of the issue late.

Facebook Dating was made available in the following countries after the required evaluation processes were completed: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Southern Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta , Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom.



