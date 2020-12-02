Facebook crypto money Libra becomes Diem

Facebook’s crypto money startup Libra will continue its journey under the name of Diem. It is aimed to emphasize institutional independence with the new name of the project that is struggling to obtain the necessary approvals for its release.

Since Libra is a Facebook-signed project and aims to change the existing financial systems managed by the governments, it was met with a reaction from different groups. Libra Association, the independent organization that manages the project, will continue as Diem Association. According to Bloomberg’s report, the currency will also be called Diem Dollar.

Diem’s ​​coverage area has shrunk considerably compared to when it was announced. Due to the controversial nature of the project and legislative obstacles, a significant number of initial supporters have withdrawn from the project. During the statement made by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the US Congress, it was clearly stated that the project was not trusted because of Facebook.

It is said that the project will now be implemented on a much more limited scale. According to The Financial Times, Diem Dollar could be launched next month as a digital currency backed by the US dollar. Libra was normally planned as a digital currency that is tied to multiple currencies and can be exchanged for them.

“The Diem project will provide a simple platform for accelerating fintech innovation,” said Diem Association CEO Stuart Levey. It will be possible for both customers and businesses to perform fast and secure payment transactions. ”

Libra, or new name Diem, was designed by Facebook as a mainstream cryptocurrency that can be used both online and offline. Facebook previously changed the name of its digital wallet called Calibra to Novi.



