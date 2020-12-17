Facebook criticizes Apple for blocking ad tracking

In yet another chapter of the recent public dispute between Apple and Facebook over the privacy changes of iOS14, the temperature soared yesterday (16), after Mark Zuckerberg’s company published full-page ads attacking Apple on The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post.

The new announcement states that these planned changes to the new iOS operating system, deployed last September, “will change the internet as we know it” and compel websites and blogs “to start charging subscription fees” or include in-app purchases for lack custom ads.

The much-contested changes in iOS 14 are scheduled to take effect in early 2021, and concern the requirement that developers request permission to collect data and track users on mobile apps and websites from an iPhone or iPad.

Apple has even revealed the message that will appear on its devices, with a note “Allow Facebook to track your activity on applications and websites of other companies?” In the message itself, there is an addendum, stating “Facebook can explain why users should allow tracking”.



