Facebook Couples: the new one arriving in Spain

With the rise of social networks, finding a partner online has become as common as doing it in the classic way. And the success of the hundreds of websites and applications dedicated exclusively to that such as Meetic, Tinder, Grinder and cia is a fact that contrasts it – although Tinder is usually used more for 1 night rolls than anything else. Flirting online using networks like Facebook is a fact, apart from a big business.

Facebook Couples

At the 2018 F8 event, Facebook introduced us to its Facebook Dating, a new feature within the Facebook app “for dating and relationships,” as they said on the company’s blog. Released in the United States. 1 year ago, it took its own time, but Dating has finally reached Spain under the name of Facebook Couples.

Being a Facebook service, FB Dating has compatibility with other products of the company. For starters, you can directly integrate your Instagram posts into your Facebook Dating profile, and thus convert several of your followers into potential crush / platonic loves.

There is also the option to add Instagram and Facebook Stories. And among its most prominent elements is the option of having more than one profile and using a different one than the usual one for the account.

Security

Being such a delicate subject, and taking into account that the popularity of Facebook is low due to so many serious security problems, security is an essential element in Facebook Dating since we are talking about intimate contact between two people, whether physical or online. . For this reason, Facebook Dating allows functions such as:

Report and block anyone

Ban people from messaging you with photos, links, payments, or videos

Be informed with safety tips

Have privacy: no one of your contacts on Facebook will know that you use Dating unless you tell them

Choose if you want to have your contacts as possible candidates or that these are people that you do not follow / follow you



