Facebook Changed The Name Of Crypto Money: Diem

Social media giant Facebook changed the name of the crypto money project Libra, which it introduced last year, with the word Diem, which means “day” in Latin. This stablecoin project, which is expected to be supported by USD in its initial phase, is expected to be available in January 2021.

Facebook made a radical change for the crypto money project it introduced under the name Libra in June 2019. It was stated that the name of this crypto money project, which was developed by 27 different companies, including Spotify, Uber, as well as Facebook, was updated as Diem. Facebook had changed the name of the Calibra project developed within Libra to Novi.

We will meet with Diem in January 2021

When Facebook first introduced this project, it received reaction from many US and European regulators. Faced with legal problems, Facebook had to isolate itself from the Libra project, which it introduced in June 2019, in many different ways.

According to the company’s press release today, another radical decision was made today for the Libra project. It was announced that this project, which was introduced and marketed under the name Libra, will now be promoted as Diem. Stuart Dewey, who is the CEO of the Diem project with its new name, explained that they have moved away from Facebook in recent months and that these radical decisions have started to yield positive results. Speaking to CoinDesk, Dewey used the following statements:

“Now we have started to become more and more autonomous organization and I think regulators are happy with this situation. Regulators expect organizations like us to be strong enough to make their own decisions, and they want the people who manage these organizations to be competent names. This is one of the reasons we changed the name of the Libra project to Diem. ”

The name of the project has changed due to global regulations

This stablecoin project, which is planned to be issued in January 2021, indexed to the US dollar, is currently awaiting the approval of the financial regulator in Switzerland. According to the statements made by Dewey, managers are based not only on Swiss regulations but also on global regulations.

He said that while developing the coin, Dewey Diem, they are based on international laws and that the project will be in line with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Dewey stated that other laws related to consumer rights were also adhered to.

Talking about the legal dimension of the project, Dewey emphasized that this is one of the reasons for the name change. Stating that regulators are beginning to be biased towards the Libra name, Dewey said:

“Let’s explain why we changed the name of the project… One of the main reasons for this was that the previous version of the project started to be perceived differently by regulators around the world. The decision has brought a radical change to our product. “



