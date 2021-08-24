Facebook Brings Back Two Features It Removed in 2014

At first a simple chat function within the Facebook social network, Messenger grew so much in use that Facebook decided to give it its own application. But with the exit of Messenger from Facebook, other services of the official application of the social network also left, such as the possibility of making calls and video calls. Precisely the options that are back.

Video calls on Facebook

As we read in the Bloomberg media, just since yesterday Monday, several Facebook users from different countries, including the United States, have begun to see the voice and video call function available back in the Facebook app. If you see it when you open the app on your mobile, it means that you have also been chosen for the test, since it is currently in the testing phase and is not a novelty in itself.

But why after 7 years have video calls returned to Facebook? As confirmed to Bloomberg Connor Haye, product director of Messenger, the return aims to “reduce the need for users to have to switch between the app of the social network Facebook and the messaging service Messenger.”

Messenger as a service

It’s not the only thing that looks like it’s coming back to the app: Since last fall, Facebook has been testing a “limited version” of Messenger’s messaging features in its main app. What is the goal if you already have this in Messenger?

This is part of the new service integration strategy that Facebook is carrying out with its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp as well, and has the objective of treating Messenger more as a service than as an app, something that the company has advanced that will be seen more in the near future.