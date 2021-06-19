Facebook Brings An Update To Its Community Standards

Facebook has publicly announced that it will update its community standards following a recommendation from the Oversight Board. Facebook has announced that it will update its community standards following a recommendation from the Oversight Board. The company will clarify how it handles satirical posts with the new update.

In a shared blog post, Facebook said it will update its community standards to be more clear on how it handles satirical content.

Facebook will be clearer

“We will add information to the Community Standards that clarifies where we consider satire as part of the consideration of context-specific decisions. “This change will allow teams to take satirical attention when assessing potential hate speech violations.”

The update in question came after the Supervisory Board’s Facebook caps called ‘Two Buttons’. The platform removed the post, citing the Cruel and Insensitive Community Standard, which says it will remove posts targeting “victims of serious physical or emotional harm.”

The caps in question contained statements about the 1915 Events. Facebook also later reclassified the removal process. Thus, Hate Speech came under the Community Standard.

The Supervisory Board said in its recommendation that while Facebook would make exceptions for satire, it did not specify how or what in its guidelines as satire. Also, in the shared post, it was said that in addition to making its guidelines on satire clearer, parallel context review of the same content will be initiated and further action can be taken.