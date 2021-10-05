Facebook Blames Configuration Error On Routers For Crashed Websites

Facebook: On Monday night (4), Facebook issued a statement stating that the six hours of interruption of the group’s websites (Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp) were caused by “configuration changes in routers that coordinate network traffic”.

“Our engineering teams learned that configuration changes to the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused problems that disrupted communication,” says the company’s official statement. According to the note, user data was not compromised by the fall.

To TecMundo, the company sent an apology to all 3.5 billion impacted users: “We know that billions of people and businesses around the world depend on our products and services to stay connected. to go online”.

In addition to Facebook’s networks, other networks have also become unstable, including Telegram, TikTok and Twitter. The latter reported that the large number of simultaneous accesses led to network problems.

Loss of $6 billion in six hours

In the fall, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is estimated to have lost about $6 billion during the six hours the networks were down. As a result, Zuckerberg lost the rank of 4th richest person in the world to Bill Gates, taking $121.6 billion.