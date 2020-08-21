Facebook announces UEFA Champions League final

On Sunday, August 23, the UEFA Champions League will have held its final in Lisbon with a direct confrontation between Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) and Bayern, which certainly promises to move the weekend of football lovers and obviously, having alternatives to follow in real time is a necessity to know.

After checking here that Claro intends to open the TNT channel signal for transmission on its pay TV service, now is the time to talk about the alternative for those who do not have the service at home, and in this respect it is possible to follow through Facebook, through the Esporte Interativo page on the social network.

According to Facebook, through the hashtag #FinalDaChampions, fans will be able to access a special Facebook hub with content dedicated to the championship and the final, activating the soccer ball emoji, which will be automatically displayed in the post.

In addition, whoever clicks on the hashtag in question will be directed to the hub specially designed for the confrontation, which will gather content related to the game and posts from friends. No less important, it will also be possible to unlock a special animation by typing the word “Gol”, similar to what we see with the terms “Congratulations” and “daora.

According to Leo Lenz Cesar, Director of Sports Partnerships for Facebook in Latin America, through Facebook Watch will bring fans more relevant content and opportunities to connect with the competition.

“On Facebook Watch we offer a different experience of interactive and social broadcasting of the championship to football fans, and this dynamic format will bring fans even more relevant content and opportunities to connect with one of the greatest sporting moments of the year”

Service:

UEFA Champions League final – PSG vs Bayern

When: Sunday, August 23, at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Where: Live on Facebook Watch through the Interactive Sport Page

Official Hashtag: #FinalDaChampions

Coverage team: Narration by André Henning, comments by Vitor Sergio Rodrigues, Alê

Oliveira and Julio Cesar. Presentation by Taynah Espinoza and reports by Arthur Quezada.



