Facebook Announces Ray-Ban Stories, Smart Glasses with Cameras

Facebook announced this Thursday (9) its new smart glasses, in partnership with the traditional American brand Ray-Ban. The first images had already been leaked by blogger Evan Blass on his Twitter account.

Called Ray-Ban Stories, the glasses will be sold in up to 20 different variations — including the brand’s classic models like Wayfarer, Wayfarer Large, Round and Meteor — plus five options for lens colors and styles.

cameras

The glasses will feature a double set of 5MP cameras, which will allow the user to take photos and videos of up to 30 seconds. To do this, simply click on the button located on the side of the device or, if you cannot use your hands, using voice commands from the Facebook Assistant. When starting a recording, the glasses light up a small LED beam.

Facebook View

Ray-Ban Stories should also connect with the new Facebook View app, available for iOS and Android. The app makes it easy to import videos and images taken with the glasses to other networks such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat. You can also edit the images via Facebook View or choose to save everything in the phone’s own gallery.

Price and availability

Ray-Ban Stories will be available for sale initially in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK for a suggested retail price of $299 ($1,577 in current conversion). There is no forecast for the launch in Brazil yet.