Facebook Announces Free-to-Play Cloud Gaming Service

Facebook announced its new cloud-based player service. This service, which is a part of Facebook Gaming and currently has only 5 games, is currently in beta with a limited number of users.

While acting is in its golden age today, the number of companies that want to get their share from this growing cake is increasing. Especially large companies have been investing in cloud gaming lately. After Google, NVIDIA, Amazon Microsoft, Facebook is also taking over in cloud gaming.

The social media giant announced its free-to-play cloud game service. This service, where players can play and share high-quality games, was launched as a part of Facebook Gaming and is currently in beta testing with a limited number of users.

Facebook started testing its cloud gaming service

Although the service will start its life with only 5 games, it currently has more than 200 thousand users. Facebook Game Initiatives Vice President Jason Rubin stated that the new service will not consist of light games such as Instant Games that can be played on Messenger service, but will play games such as Asphalt 9: Legends.

Saying that they are not trying to compete with consoles or mobile devices, Rubin said, “We are trying to be part of an ecosystem. We enable people to play wherever they want. We are very happy that we started with a lighter experience. The loading process consists of only one click.”

It is very important for a platform with 2.7 billion active users to enter cloud gaming. The HTML5-based Instant Games feature offered by Facebook, as exemplified above, reaches 350 million users.

Acting is growing

Facebook’s attempt at cloud acting is actually not that new. The company bought PlayGiga, a Madrid-based cloud acting service ‘start-up’, for $ 78 million in 2018. According to the information given by Rubin, the social media giant has been working on cloud acting for 18 months.

Saying that Facebook is made up of communities and the time spent in acting communities increases with each passing year, Rubin said, “It is obvious that acting has become a bigger community. Only half of our player users play on Facebook and this (cloud gaming service) will help close the gap. “There is a big difference because of the games we offer. People will be able to play more games without leaving Facebook”.

Venture Beat’s Dean Takashi says he tried Asphalt 9: Legends, which is also available on Google Play and the App Store, on his PC via Facebook’s cloud player service and plays the game smoothly. Takashi also states that the game loads very quickly and started playing within seconds.

Facebook focuses on mobile games

“It has to do a lot of things before it can be compared to xCloud or PlayStation Now. Interestingly, Facebook is focused on free-to-play mobile games. There will be in-game ads on Android and PC screens,” says Lewis Ward, IDC Marketing Researcher.

Facebook’s cloud gaming service currently includes Mobile Legends: Advanture, PGA Tour Golf Shootout, Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale, WWE SuperCard in addition to Asphalt 9. Red Bull’s Dirt Bike Unchained game will join these games soon, and Facebook will continue to test more games.

Explaining how games will be in Facebook’s cloud gaming service, Rubin states that there will be “lag-tolerant” games, that is, games that do not require very fast interactions or super fast internet connections. Rubin also states that they will not offer exclusive games or AAA games to players.



