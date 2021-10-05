Facebook And Whatsapp Interruption Helped Telegram!

After the WhatsApp and Facebook crisis yesterday, the number of Telegram users increased significantly. New user figures have been announced.

Yesterday’s Facebook and WhatsApp outage had repercussions around the world. Considering that social media constitutes a few hours of our daily routine, we can characterize the inaccessibility of Facebook services as a crisis. One of the competitors benefiting from this crisis was Telegram, the number of users increased significantly.

Telegram users increased by 70 million overnight

According to the latest data announced, Telegram has 500 million active users. The 70 million users who joined the platform after WhatsApp crashed for a few hours is a big number for a single night. This increase, announced by Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, is another one of the damages caused by Facebook’s inability to provide services.

With the interruption last night, users were not only victims, but probably other WhatsApp rival applications other than Telegram also gained a little momentum. Alongside the strengthening of Facebook’s rivals, the company’s shares also saw huge drops.



Pavel Durov

The Telegram CEO’s statement also includes a ‘hello’ to the new users. The full description is as follows: