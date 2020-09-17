Facebook and Ray-Ban are developing smart glasses

Facebook announced on Wednesday (16) that it is working in partnership with Ray-Ban to develop smart glasses. The news was presented by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, at the Facebook Connect online event and did not reveal details about the device’s functions.

According to the company, although the newly announced glasses are not considered augmented reality (AR), they represent a major breakthrough in technology research. Testing of the accessory will also assist in the progress of another Facebook project, Project Aria, with a focus on AR.

Project Aria already has a functional prototype for research purposes and should start testing in the real world this month, in collaboration with Facebook employees and company associates, with the aim of assessing privacy situations, video recordings and design.

The prototype confirms the rumors that pointed to the company’s interest in producing the wearable devices with EssilorLuxottica, manufacturer of the Ray-Ban brand, and launches them in 2021.

The simpler version of smart glasses for consumers, without AR functions, still has no technical specifications revealed, but it should resemble other models already known, such as Snap Spectacles and Amazon Echo Frames.



