Facebook and Instagram users still had access problems

Some Instagram and Facebook users living in various European countries and the USA had trouble accessing the service or uploading content yesterday evening.

Nearly 70 thousand Instagram complaints came to the Down Detector, which provides service for tracking service interruptions, yesterday evening. Nearly 21 thousand complaints were made for Facebook.

Reports on Instagram came mostly from the western United States and Western Europe, while Facebook suffered throughout North America and Europe. Messages about the crash of Instagram were also shared on Twitter.

The operation of both services returned to normal during the night hours.

A representative speaking on behalf of Facebook confirmed that some users have trouble accessing their apps. The representative, who informed the Business Insider, said, “Earlier today, some people may have had trouble accessing our application family due to a network configuration change.” said. “This issue has now been resolved and we apologize for any inconvenience.”



