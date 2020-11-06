Facebook and Instagram to announce US election winner

Facebook announced that it will show the US presidential election result on the home page after the winner is announced and shared by media outlets. Company spokesman Tom Reynolds announced that the voting information center link will be added to the posts of presidential candidates.

Reynolds said in a statement he sent to The Verge website that a message “<Candidate Name> is the expected candidate to win the 2020 US Presidential Election” will be displayed at the top of the homepage of Facebook and Instagram. Facebook will announce the winner of the election in line with information from ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press, especially Reuters.

Reynolds also provided other information regarding the repercussions of the election process on Facebook. Stating that there were unfounded posts regarding the process while the vote count continued, the Facebook spokesperson stated that these posts did not receive much interaction. Facebook spokesperson stated that previous measures were implemented to prevent false information from reaching large masses. Facebook also restricted the distribution of live videos about the election.

Facebook took action on the US presidential election before November 3. The social network, which bans political advertising in the US, specifically stated that early victory announcements will not be allowed.



