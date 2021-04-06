Facebook Analytics Discontinued As Of June 30

Facebook Analytics, the most helpful tool for analyzing Facebook ads, will be off the air as of June 30. If you have data that you will withdraw from the vehicle that will be taken off the air by 30 June 2021, we recommend that you hurry until this date.

The fact that Facebook Analytics used through Facebook Business Manager has been removed since June has made advertisers very upset. It is not yet clear why almost the only Analytics tool with which we can analyze a lot of data was “removed”.

Facebook itself advertisers; Facebook Business Suite redirects to Ads Manager and Event Manager. However, there is something forgotten, it was very easy to access all of the data via Facebook Analytics, download them as a single CSV file and get pivot analysis.

Hello to superficial data!

Under normal circumstances, it was very sad to not be able to integrate the Facebook ad panel with Google Analytics. Still, it was quite easy to interpret some of the data with the help of Facebook Analytics provided by Facebook. Conversion, clicks, views, time spent by users in ads, etc. We easily had the chance to compare access to many metrics such as. Other tools guided by Facebook can help us download and combine all of this data piece by piece.