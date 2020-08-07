Facebook also criticizes Apple’s App Store policies

The number of companies criticizing Apple’s App Store policies is increasing. Big brands of the technology world have also joined this choir. After Microsoft, Facebook has openly criticized Apple’s policies for the App Store.

Facebook made these criticisms when announcing the iOS and Android applications of the online gaming platform Facebook Gaming. However, it will not be possible to find mini games that form the core of the service in the iOS application of the platform, only game broadcasts can be watched in the application. The reason for this is nothing more than Apple’s App Store policies.

In the statement made by Facebook, it was stated that all possible objection processes were carried out. Underlining that 95 percent of the activities in the application are watching game broadcasts, the social network could not persuade Apple about the games on the platform.

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, said the following on the issue to The Verge: “We had to completely remove the game play feature for Apple to approve the Facebook Gaming app. This will result in a less comprehensive experience for iOS users compared to Android users.

Vivek Sharma, the head of Facebook Gaming, evaluated the situation with the following words: “We had to give up Instant Games for years even on iOS versions of Facebook’s main app and Messenger. This is the common pain of the game world. The policy pursued influences both the players, the developers and the innovation effort in the game ecosystem. ”

Apple has not yet responded to the criticism raised by Facebook and Microsoft regarding App Store policies. It will be understood in time whether this process will end with reconciliation or breaking the strings.



