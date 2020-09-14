Facebook accidentally leaked Oculus Quest 2 features

Although Facebook has not yet officially announced the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset, it accidentally leaked it to the internet. Facebook describes Quest 2 as “the most advanced all-in-one VR system ever.”

Numerous videos seen on Facebook Blueprint emphasize that the Oculus Quest 2 will be lighter and smoother than its predecessor. It is stated that the hard plastic headband of the previous model will be replaced by a softer, fabric-covered band in the new version. This shows that Facebook is taking into account complaints about the “inconvenience” of the original Oculus Quest.

It is also possible to see the technical features of Oculus Quest 2 in detail in the leak. At the heart of the device is the Snapdragon XR2 processor, which is prepared by Qualcomm for the virtual reality experience. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In Oculus Quest 2, the number of pixels also increases by 50 percent and the resolution per eye rises to 2K. Although there is no concrete information about the refresh rate in the new leak, it has been revealed that the rate will increase from 72Hz to 90Hz in previous leaks.

In Oculus Quest 2, control arms are also ergonomically renewed with the aim of providing a more comfortable experience. While it is stated that users can completely release these arms in some games, it is emphasized that Quest 2 can also track hand. Quest 2, with its 3D sound feature, will help to understand where the objects are in the game more easily.

Oculus Quest 2 seems to offer a much better experience when used alone, thanks to its powerful technical features. It is currently unknown whether Oculus will change the price of the original version at $ 499, paying attention to complaints about comfort.



