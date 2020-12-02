Face recognition: increasingly recognizing masked faces

Face recognition algorithms are getting better at detecting faces on which the mask is attached. Data released Tuesday by the American National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reveal this.

The new report, based on independent testing of more than 150 separate facial recognition algorithms, suggests that masks may not be as much of a problem for facial recognition systems as initially thought.

Vendors voluntarily submit to NIST to test their facial recognition algorithms as part of the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT). The Institute publishes the results of these tests continuously as each algorithm is submitted. When NIST first studied the effect of masks on facial recognition in July, it found that algorithms aren’t great at identifying faces with masks. Not surprisingly, it is more difficult to recognize a face with the nose and mouth closed.

NIST’s reports focus on mismatched rates (FNMRs) that show how many matching faces passed through the algorithm without triggering an alert. In July, the error rate of some algorithms rose between 5 and 50 percent when they encountered images of masked people.

But the pandemic gave developers plenty of time to focus on the problem of masks, and NIST’s data shows that facial recognition algorithms work better with masked faces. Without the masks, the best algorithms have a mismatch rate of roughly 0.3 percent. However, when high-coverage masks are worn, this number still rises to 5 percent.

“While several pre-pandemic algorithms still remain the most accurate in masked photos, some developers posted algorithms with significantly improved accuracy after the pandemic, and they are currently among the most accurate in our test,” the report said. The statement is included.

The overall leaderboard created by NIST for facial recognition tests also supports this claim. Eight different algorithms now keep mismatch rates below 0.05 percent. Six of these eight algorithms were sent to NIST after the first report was published in July.

The authors of the study draw attention to a number of limitations for the study. Specifically, they did not use actual masked face images, although the tests were based on photos of real visa holders and with reality crossing the border. For the sake of convenience, NIST researchers instead applied the masks digitally to ensure consistency across the sample. As a result, “we couldn’t watch a comprehensive simulation of the endless variations in color, design, shape, texture, bands, and the ways the masks could be worn,” the report notes. The digital mask was a blue surgery that covered the entire width of the face, but testers noted that performance varied significantly depending on how high the mask was placed on the face.

The US uses facial recognition at both land and air borders as part of the biometric exit program and matches passengers with their visas or passport photos. NIST data is collected from visa holders, who have very little confidentiality, particularly on biometric information collected during the immigration process.



