Face Joins North West for Viral Get Sturdy Dance in TikTok

Lizzo and North West teamed up when the singer performed the viral dance “Get Stronger” in TikTok backstage of the concert.

Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, North, received a special audience with Lizzo at her last stop of the special tour at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

North shared a clip of herself cheering Lizzo on as the “Good as Hell” hitmaker took to the stage for his latest Special 2our performance.

Not only did the young girl seem to have received premium concert tickets, she also met backstage with the Grammy Award-winning singer.

North West and Lizzo perform the “Get Stronger” dance in TikTok

In another video posted on North and Kim’s mom’s TikTok account, a 9-year-old girl and her friend were seen backstage standing in front of Lizzo. The trio were dressed in bright pink, preparing to perform the choreography of the viral dance Get Sturdy.

The young girls started with jumping on one leg and swinging their leg, characteristic of this trend. Lizzo, who was wearing a pink bodysuit with nude cutouts, joined the girls, squatting and tapping her heels. At the end, all three of them were smiling and laughing merrily.

The video has gained more than 8.8 million views, as fans liked the interesting and unexpected duet.

Since launching their joint account in November 2021, Kim and North have steadily become popular on the platform, despite Kanye West’s disapproval of his children being on TikTok.

Most of their videos consist of funny skits, dance videos, GRWM content and lip syncing with popular sounds.

Earlier this month, North poked fun at her mom’s iconic TV crises in a hilarious clip that racked up a whopping 11 million views.

The social media star also shocked fans last week when she revealed in an already deleted video that her favorite movie to watch in the morning is an R—rated horror movie.