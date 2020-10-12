Face ID will run faster on iPhone 12

Apple’s iPhone 12 event will take place tomorrow. As the countdown to the event is coming to an end, there are still rumors about the series. One of the newest of these focuses on the features of the TrueDepth Face ID camera in the iPhone 12 series.

Apple has been conservative in refreshing the front camera of iPhones for a while. However, rumors that major changes could be made to the front camera system this year have come to the fore before. The post from the PineLeaks account managed by Max Weinbach makes these rumors in vain, but reveals some important information.

It is stated that the extensive design changes will not be made in the TrueDepth camera, but the camera will have a more compact design on the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini. While it was stated that the notch would narrow, it was stated that the face unlock process would be performed much faster than before, thanks to a feature called “dynamic zoning algorithm”.

The fact that the camera system of the iPhone 12 offers a more advanced experience in zooming is among the innovations that are considered for sure. It was stated that this change will be achieved with the help of the software and will be created by combining the photos recorded with different zoom levels. It was stated that Apple’s Deep Fusion artificial intelligence technology will come into play in aligning and sharpening photos, and color and brightness adjustments will be made with HDR 3.

Although macro photography is slowly becoming a trend, not every manufacturer prefers to install a separate camera for it. Apple is said to use the ultra-wide-angle camera for this on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It is necessary to wait until the evening of October 13 for all the details about the iPhone 12, Face ID system and other innovations.



