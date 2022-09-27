Fabulous dress: Here Barbara Meyer shows off her tummy

Barbara Meyer (36) is looking forward to having a baby! The former winner of the 2009 German Top Model contest and her husband Clemens Hallman will soon become parents for the second time. The couple has already revealed the sex of their child: their daughter Maria Theresa has a sister! The model regularly keeps her fans up to date with baby-baby updates, as it is now: now Barbara has drawn attention to the center of her body in a fabulous fabulous dress!

The 36-year-old singer posted two pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen at the European Cultural Awards 2022 in Zurich. In the photos, Barbara is depicted in a pastel green dress with floral elements, which perfectly emphasizes her tummy. The beauty combined the same high heels. In the caption under the publication, the actress said that the extravagant dress was specially created for her by designer Katrin Yulenstein. “We both felt very comfortable in it,” she blurted out.

In an interview with Promiflash, Barbara already said in July that so far her pregnancy has proceeded quite calmly. She only notices that her tummy is getting bigger, but otherwise she can’t complain at all. “In fact, I’m doing very, very well,” the “Army of Thieves” actress said happily.