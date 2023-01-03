Manchester United keeps French striker Kolo Mouani in sight.

Yesterday’s reports from France showed that the Red Devils have chosen Mouani for a January transfer and are preparing an application.

United are keen to prevent competition from Bayern Munich for the signing of Mouani.

It is reported that Muani himself would prefer to stay in Frankfurt, but in case of a move, he would prefer to move to the Allianz Arena, rather than to Old Trafford.

Muani’s reputation was strengthened during the World Cup.

The 24-year-old, who came mainly as a substitute for Didier Deschamps, scored a goal in the semi-final for the French national team against Morocco.

His appearance in the final helped revive a sluggish France, which returned energetically in its attempts to beat Argentina.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Frankfurt is not going to part with Muani this month.

Romano reports: “Nevertheless, in January it is more than difficult for any club [to sign a contract with Muani].”

“Eintracht Frankfurt is not going to sell the player, and his price is about 70 million euros.

“I think Kolo Muani together with Jonathan David is worth watching in the summer.”

Speaking to the press before today’s game with Bournemouth, Eric ten Hag confirmed his position that the club needs to strengthen the attack in January.

Ten Hag said that while he is happy with the current players at his disposal, the incoming number of games and matches in various competitions requires the recruitment of new players as soon as possible.

The United boss once again warned that any signing must be consistent with the spirit of the club and goals for the future.