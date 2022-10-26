Fabrizio Romano Refuses Links With Patrick Schick As Hunt For Strikers Intensifies

Rangnik asked United to check out the Czech national team when he was interim boss

Manchester United is currently sixth in the Premier League table with 20 points in the asset. They are only three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game to spare.

Their next challenge in the league will be West Ham United, and it will be a difficult test for Eric ten Haga, especially given the form of his strikers.

In the last three league matches, United have scored a total of 56 shots, but managed to score only three times, which is a very convincing statistic for the Red Devils.

United are hunting for strikers

Marcus Rashford, who seemed to have rejuvenated, has not scored in the last five games, while Jaydon Sancho seems to be having a lot of trouble.

"There’s some talk again of Patrik Schick being an option for #mufc. He was one of the players scouted under Ralf Rangnick, but now there are still no contacts ongoing." [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 26, 2022

To top it all off, Anthony Martial is constantly injured, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s theatricality off the field brings more news than his contribution on the field.

In the conditions of this crisis, fans express their opinion, trying to force the Glazers to spend money in the January transfer window and buy a striker.

It’s common knowledge that the winder market can be difficult to find good deals, but United may end up regretting if they don’t strengthen in advance in January.

There is a possibility that United’s number seven may even leave, which makes it even more necessary to plunge into the striker market.

Joao Felix was named as a potential option, while former interim manager Ralph Rangnick chose Patrick Schick.

Chic was an option under Rangnik, not ETH

Even the Daily Mirror recently reported that United could return for the Czech national team.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, while acknowledging that Chic is of interest to many English clubs, also noted that at the moment these references seem somewhat premature.

“There is talk again that Patrick Schick could become a Manchester United player. He was one of the players that Ralph Rangnik was looking for, but there are still no contacts,” the Italian wrote in his exclusive column CaughtOffside.

One of the main reasons why United may not return to their interest is the inconsistency of the striker.

“I think he’s a very talented player, but he needs to be more consistent; certainly he could be a good option for many big Premier League clubs.”

The Glazers don’t want to spend money in January, and this could potentially affect United’s place in the top four or not at the end of the season.