After a summer of major investments, when six players walked through the doors of Carrington, Manchester United hoped for a relatively quiet January transfer window.

New manager Eric ten Hag pointed out the over-reliance on starting right-back Diogo Dalot and informed the board of directors that another right-back should be targeted in the winter.

But these plans had to be shuffled after the abrupt departure of last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. The manager has publicly admitted that he currently lacks the firepower up front.

United’s transfer priorities have changed

And this required the club to change its approach and try to attract a coach to an outstanding goaltender. But the World Cup eventually created another problem.

Most of United’s goals ended up having a fairly successful World Cup campaign, and this led to their club teams increasing their scores.

The Red Devils will now be forced to choose which priority cell they want to fill, as their finances are too stretched to be able to attract a striker as well as a right-back.

*Dumfries Transfer News*

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano told Givemesport that Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries is being “pursued” by United, although the January transfer will be “really difficult”.

The Italian edition CalcioMercatoWeb stated that the Red Devils are not the only club after the hero of the World Cup, as Chelsea are also credited with percentages.

The 26-year-old still has two and a half years to work under his existing contract with Inter, and the Serie A giants will agree to sell the defender for only 50 million euros (43 million pounds).

“I don’t see them honestly investing crazy money in this position. So, when I see references to Denzel Dumfries, it’s true that they’re stalking the player.

“But I think it will be very difficult for them to sign a contract with Dumfries in January, especially given the limited budget due to the Glazer situation, and also because they need a striker.

Dumfries’ assessment is causing United a headache “

So I don’t see a deal with Dumfries for Manchester United in January,” which leaves them in a strong position at the negotiating table,” Romano said.

Dumfries’ attacking abilities were fully manifested during the World Cup, where he scored one goal and twice provided an assist in five games.

The Netherlands national team player has established himself as one of the best attacking right-backs since his move to Italy, as he scored seven goals and added 10 more assists in 65 matches in all competitions.

However, his weaknesses in defense were also repeatedly revealed. It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will push for Dumfries in January or next summer if Aaron Van Bissaka continues to improve.