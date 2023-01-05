Manchester United’s plans for the right-back position have not changed, even despite the resurgence of Aaron Van Bissaki in a red shirt.

Since club football has returned, Van Bissaka has replaced the injured Diogo Dalot and played well in all of United’s games.

United have not conceded a single goal yet.

Van Bissaka showed a significant improvement, which Eric ten Hag himself pointed out and praised the player.

Ten Hag noted that Wang-Bissaka was much better both defensively and offensively.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says the plan is still to let Van Bissaka go, but only if a suitable offer arrives.

The transfer expert reports: “There have been no major developments regarding the future of Aaron Van Bissaki so far.

Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham were in talks to request information on the terms of the deal in December, but these are still early stages.”

Manchester United will let him go if they get a good offer and find a good backup for Diogo Dalot; that hasn’t happened yet at the moment.”

Yesterday it turned out that the Wolves are particularly interested in Van Bissak, as they have funds to support Julen Lopetegui.

Ten Hag’s plans for the future will be greatly enhanced by the fact that Dalot is back in business.

The Portuguese took the field in the 3-0 victory against Bournemouth and got a few minutes in the asset. It is likely that Dalot will start the match against Everton in the FA Cup, and Premier League matches with Arsenal and Manchester City are on the horizon.

United have been linked with a number of right-backs. Among them there is Little Gusto and Josip Juranovic from Croatia.