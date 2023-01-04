Manchester United’s pursuit of Olivier Giroud has suffered a serious blow.

Yesterday it turned out that Giroud is in the sights of United, as the club is stepping up the search for a reliable striker who will take the field and lead the line.

Eric Ten Hag did not hide his desire to receive reinforcements in the future. In this regard, Giroux was considered a legitimate target.

It was pointed out that although United are interested in France’s all—time top scorer, the player’s main intention is to stay at the San Siro.

If the Serie A champions were happy with the 36-year-old and wanted to keep him, Giroud would have stayed.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke about United’s interest in Giroud.

Romano transmits: “Despite the links with Manchester United, Milan cannot lose Olivier Giroud now.”

“It [losing Giroud to United] is considered impossible.”

“Giroud is expected to sign a new contract in the coming weeks or months after an oral agreement was reached in December.”

It is reported that in addition to Giroud in the list of “red devils” there are two more strikers: Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram.

Romano said yesterday that United do have Mouani on their list, but, as in Giroud’s case with Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt are also obsessed with keeping the player, at least until the end of the season.

It was reported that United is preparing a January offer worth up to 60 million euros for Muani.

As for Tyuram, Ten Hag is reportedly a fan of his and United have already made a contract offer to prevent competition for his services.