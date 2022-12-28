Manchester United suffered another serious blow in the pursuit of January reinforcements.

Yesterday there was news that Liverpool forced the Red Devils to sign Cody Gakpo, the main target of Eric ten Haga.

Liverpool took advantage of United’s hesitation and quickly intervened to secure the signing of Gakpo.

Gakpo will immediately become a Liverpool player after undergoing treatment at Anfield.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are facing another setback ahead of the January transfer window.

United face a difficult task — to lure Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremy Frimpong to Old Trafford in the winter.

In recent months, Frimpong has become a legitimate target for United in their hunt for the understudy of Diogo Dalot.

Ten Hag made it clear that Aaron Van Bissaka was not in his plans. The Englishman has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Along with Frimpong, who was part of the Netherlands national team at the World Cup, a recent report also reported that the United board approved the transfer of Lyon defender Malo Gusto.

As for Frimpong, Romano points out: “Bayer Leverkusen wants to keep Jeremy Frimpong at least until the end of the season, unless a “crazy” offer is submitted.

“At the moment, negotiations are not underway.

Leverkusen is expecting important offers in the summer, as the leading clubs are watching Frimpong.”

United are unlikely to make “crazy” offers for Frempong in January. The club’s money problems are no secret to anyone. Add to this that the striker is a priority, and the move for the Dutchman becomes almost secondary.