Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United are fighting for Cody Gakpo and Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United will want to forget about Sunday’s match against Aston Villa. Instead, Eric ten Haag and United supporters will want to turn their attention to the January transfer window and add depth to the team.

First on the priority list will be the introduction of new talents into the Red Devils’ midfield and attack.

The race to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Given the dramatic decline in Cristiano Ronaldo’s reputation (and results) at United, a replacement will be on Ten Haga’s agenda.

The Portuguese star also showed himself to be a frustrated figure, first struggling to get into the starting 11 and then struggling to find the back of the net. There were several cases when Ronaldo did not get along with the Dutchman.

The player who has been identified as a potential solution to United’s failed attack is Benjamin Cesco.

The 19-year-old Slovenian striker is almost half Ronaldo’s age.

Cesco, with youth on his side, finds his form in top football. On the other hand, the Portuguese legend may be in decline.

Romano is not sure about the information spread by rumors.

Cesco signed a contract with RB Leipzig last summer, the deal is due to be completed in 2023, so he believes that the striker will move to the German team.

Romano said: “Manchester United have been tracking him for a long time; this is not new — last summer Manchester United and Chelsea were interested, but he is going to Leipzig,” the Italian wrote in his exclusive column CaughtOffside.

Recent reports suggested that the striker could leave Leipzig without even hitting the ball.

According to the Italian, United also have stakes in the race for the signature of Cody Gakpo.

Recently, the winger became only the third player in a row to receive the Eredivisie Player of the Month award.

Romano confirmed that United were showing significant interest in Gakpo, “one of the best talents in Europe,” before making Anthony their top priority.

The red side of Manchester is still investing in the star, the cost of which will be approaching 50 million euros. Considering the game and the development of the Dutch winger, the asking price may be advantageous.