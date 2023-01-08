Manchester United reached the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Everton, but it was not without incidents.

Everton’s equalizer was given to them by David de Gea in the most bizarre way.

Neil Mope’s signature canopy seemed destined for easy takeout. De Gea, who was leaning against the near post, somehow allowed the ball to ricochet off both legs before it squirmed between his legs.

Another DDG howler

The vigilant Conor Cody swooped in front of the frightened Diogo Dalot to strike from close range. Experts like Roy Keane have taken up United No. 1.

Later, Dalot said that the Spaniard did not think that the ball would pass through his legs. It could have been worse if the VAR system had recorded Dominic Calvert-Levin’s goal from close range.

Even this was another case when a Spanish national team player remained true to his line, even when quitting the game seemed to be the best option.

🚨Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director has stated that Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer will not be allowed to leave the club in January, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United previously linked with the 34-year-old. #mufc #Transfers (Source: Post) pic.twitter.com/zwwYRTSbF6 — Football Flux (@FootballFlux) January 8, 2023

Eric ten Hag’s long-term concerns about De Gea again seem justified, which is why the club is exploring the transfer market in search of a reliable long-term option.

It was reported that Yann Sommer took the first place on this list due to the expiration of his contract next summer. However, it has recently become known that Sommer has agreed with Bayern Munich on an oral agreement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said the Red Devils are no longer pursuing the Swiss as a priority.

Sommer is no longer a target

Their main intention at the moment is to negotiate a long-term deal with De Gea, whose contract also expires in 2023.

“Manchester United discussed Yann Sommer internally, but have not started concrete negotiations on signing the goalkeeper of Borussia Monchengladbach, who is also a target of Inter Milan,— Romano said.

Manchester United is working on a contract extension with David de Gea, negotiations are ongoing,” Romano wrote in his exclusive column CaughtOffside on Substack.

It remains to be seen whether United will pursue other priority goals next summer. They have currently signed Jack Butland as a backup.