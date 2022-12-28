Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have never entered into negotiations with PSV Eindhoven over the offer of Dutch footballer of the year Cody Gakpo, who is now going to join Liverpool.

The Netherlands winger was closely linked with United back in the summer.

And Eric ten Hag, as you know, was an ardent fan of the prolific scorer, considering Gakpo as a potential option to strengthen the attack of the “red devils”.

However, on Boxing Day, Liverpool’s fee agreement with the Dutch giants was confirmed, which came as a shock to many United fans who thought Gakpo was heading to Old Trafford.

But now, speaking in his daily briefing, Romano claims that United only addressed the agents of the Gacpo, never discussing a transfer with PSV.

“Manchester United had a chance to sign Kodi Gakpo for a long time, but they never made any offers or negotiations with PSV. Negotiations were conducted only between agents and never between clubs.

“Eric ten Hag was on his list, but Manchester United decided not to offer £40 million for the winger in January.”

Considering that United only played a zero goal difference yesterday after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0, it seems strange that they did not turn to such a productive player as Gakpo.

However, a reliable reporter claims that Ten Hag’s main focus is on another field.

“I was told that Manchester United wants a striker, not a winger. They will decide with Eric Ten Hag. They have been in talks with Jorge Mendes, as with other English clubs, about Joao Felix, but this is not their only option.”

Since Joao Felix is also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal, United will have to act decisively if the Portuguese star is indeed the one they want to sign.

It is unclear whether the 23-year-old can be productive enough to improve the club’s goalscoring situation, as the player’s own history does little to support this belief.

It seems that the priority for the coach will be to keep the scorers he already has at the club in the long term. Romano added:

Manchester United will soon meet with Marcus Rashford’s agent to propose a new long-term deal. Eric ten Hag is “obsessed” with Rashford as a key part of his project.”

Although a 3-0 win at Old Trafford will boost fans’ optimism, it is no exaggeration to say that United could and probably should have scored twice as many goals against Forest yesterday.

A clinical finisher can make a huge difference to the Red Devils’ top four hopes, but it seems there is no such player in January.