Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester United’s Interest in Jeremy Frimpong

According to reliable Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United is showing great interest in Jeremy Frimpong.

It is reported that the Bayer Leverkusen defender was considered by the club at the beginning of the week, however, it seems that interest in him has increased.

According to Romano, the club has sent scouts to observe Frimpong more than three times.

He goes on to say that the club “follows him and knows him very well.”

🚨🚨🌕| #mufc have sent scouts more than 3 times to watch the performances of Leverkusen’s right-back Jeremie Frimpong (21). They are following him and they know him very well. [@FabrizioRomano YT, @UtdPlug] — centredevils. (@centredevils) October 23, 2022

Frimpong is a former member of Manchester City’s Academy of Excellence, but moved to Celtic in 2019.

He barely spent eighteen months in Scotland before Leverkusen paid around £10 million to transfer him to the Bundesliga.

Since then, the Dutchman has become a key player in his team.

A marauding defender, Frimpong has scored five goals in eleven Bundesliga matches, demonstrating his attacking prowess.

Comfortably playing in the four or five defenders, Frimpong could offer Eric ten Hag an alternative to Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese star has been a constant presence at United this season, although this is partly due to the lack of viable alternatives.

It is expected that Aaron Van Bissaka will leave the club in the near future due to his incompatibility with the requirements of the coach.

Ten Hag wants his defenders to support attacks unhindered, and in this regard, Frimpong would be much more suitable than the former Crystal Palace player.