Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United deadline to make final decision on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United must decide what to do with the disgraced Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, in which some of his comments about Eric ten Haga, the club and his teammates were considered too poisonous.

A report appeared indicating that the club was exploring ways to terminate the contract with the 37-year-old player and fire him as soon as possible.

United want to do this in a way that does not force Ronaldo to pay the amount of wages remaining on his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United will clarify the situation with Ronaldo next week.

The reliable Romano reports: “Manchester United is still in internal negotiations with its legal team to find the best solution.”

“Sources guarantee that Manchester United do not want Cristiano to be part of the core group at Carrington after the World Cup.”

Romano explains: “The message is clear; the club will try to clarify the situation next week.”

Romano adds that initially there were no problems between the striker and Eric Ten Hag.

Problems between the manager and the player began to arise after the games of Tottenham and Manchester City. Prior to that, the Portuguese trained well and was a very valuable member of the group.

Romano also confirms that re-signing Ronaldo and even keeping him after the summer transfer window was a mistake, but there were no suitable offers for him.

Let’s hope that the situation with Ronaldo will be resolved quickly, and both sides will disperse. This would allow Ten Hag to continue his recovery without being distracted by the five-time winner of the Golden Ball.