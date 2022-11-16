Fabrizio Romano Believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Story” at Manchester United Has Come to an End

Fabrizio Romano expects Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United to be up after his recent interview with Piers Morgan.

In his daily briefing with the offside caught, Romano expressed his expert opinion on Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.

Romano says that negotiations between the club’s internal bodies are continuing along with Eric ten Hag, but he expects that the “story” of United and Ronaldo will be over.

“Internal talks are still ongoing between the Manchester United board, Eric ten Haag and people inside the club to discuss the situation with Ronaldo,” he said.

“Cristiano’s Manchester United story is expected to end after his interview with Piers Morgan.”

Romano expects additional meetings to take place before United announce their decision.

“The club will hold additional meetings to determine the final position and make sure that this is 100% the best way to communicate.” he said.

Now Ronaldo will surely fulfill his desire to leave Old Trafford, something that was on the cards even before the high-profile interview.

United’s decision will depend on whether they can terminate the striker’s contract without compensation — the club is currently seeking legal advice on this issue.

It is reported that United will have to pay Ronaldo 10 million pounds for the breakup of relations if the legality is not in their favor — which they will try to avoid for obvious reasons.

Ronaldo still doesn’t have much of an option in terms of interested clubs, but that is expected to change if and when he becomes a free agent.

The sordid circumstances under which Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford have to some extent tarnished the incredible legacy he created in Manchester, but the club has no choice but to sever relations with the six-time winner of the Golden Ball.