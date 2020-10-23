Fabiola Campomanes uncovers with transparent

Fabiola Campomanes was uncovered again on Instagram. The Mexican actress and model is giving something to talk about because a sensual photograph was uploaded to the network where she appears with a set of black lingerie and transparencies, as well as open stockings, of the same color.

Along with the photograph, the Mexican wrote: “Ups I missed the party 🤘🏼”. This Campomanes publication exceeded 30 thousand likes and received messages from celebrities such as Sharis Cid, Arleth Tera, Julio Camejo and Ximena Herrera, among others.

The style of her publication, so sensual, has made many when seeing her remember Noelia, singer, model and actress of Puerto Rican origin, who in recent years has become an erotic star on social networks and more.

Noelia has made black and open stockings her most notable style through social networks.



