Fabio Carvalho Gave Hope For the World Cup After Injury to Diogo You

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has included Fabio Carvalho in his initial squad for the World Cup, and now he has a chance to get into the tournament.

Last week, all 32 managers of the countries that qualified for the 2022 World Cup presented their preliminary squads for Qatar, and up to 55 players were able to register.

Then, by November 13, they will need to be reduced to the final squads of 26 people, and in the first game of the tournament Qatar and Ecuador will meet on November 20.

It is believed that five Liverpool players are certain to be called up — these are Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez — while a host of others could also make the list.

With Jota now ruled out of contention after suffering a serious shin injury in the 1-0 win over Manchester City, Portugal coach Santos turned to Carvalho from his 55-man roster.

The Portuguese edition of Correio da Manha reported on the preliminary squad, which considers a 20-year-old player from 17 Premier League players.

Carvalho faces a daunting task when it comes to final selection, but he must play a more important role at Liverpool in the weeks leading up to the World Cup.

The absence of Hota, along with the absence of Luis Diaz, has actually made the youngster the best starting player on the left flank, while his versatility may appeal to Santos, who can also use him in midfield or as a tenth number.

Portugal will play Nigeria in a friendly match before the World Cup on November 17 before the Group H matches with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Thus, there is a small chance that Carvalho will meet with Nunes, whose preliminary challenge has already been announced by the Uruguayan Football Association.

Carvalho has not yet made his debut for the Portuguese national team at an adult level, but since March he has been playing regularly for the under-21 team, having scored two goals and two assists in four matches so far.