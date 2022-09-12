Fabelmans: Steven Spielberg tells a personal story in the first trailer

Steven Spielberg’s film “The Fabelmans” has caused a lot of buzz since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last Saturday. The serious and semi-autobiographical film recalls Spielberg’s own childhood, and the frank approach has already won the hearts of critics.

The plot of the film centers on a boy named Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel Labelle), who grew up in Arizona after World War II (where Spielberg also spent his youth), who must deal with a devastating family secret, which he does, devoting himself to his love. movie. His father, Bert Fabelman (Paul Dano), doesn’t exactly support his son’s passion for art, given his own career as a computer engineer (a career he shared with Spielberg’s father, Arnold). His mother, Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams), a concert pianist (like Spielberg’s mother, Leah Adler), is much more supportive of her son’s artistic views. The film is dedicated to the memory of Spielberg’s parents.

Universal Pictures, distributor of The Fabelmans, recently released a new trailer for the film. The trailer shows the family relationships present in the personal drama. Sammy Feibelman’s love for cinema is shown with the help of fantastic visual effects — in one scene he is locked in a dark room with his hands clasped together like an improvised movie screen. Meanwhile, the conflict between Mitzi and Bert is revealed in all its glory, as the two struggle with their son’s interest in cinema. And the problems the whole family faces being Jewish are also highlighted everywhere – at one point Sammy opens his locker only to hear a disparaging comment about Jews. All of this reads like a very personal look at Spielberg’s own teenage experience; while it won’t be without conflict, there’s an underlying warmth to it that is perhaps a sign that the film’s central character, such as Spielberg, will continue to pursue his dreams and more.

This film, apparently, has long been considered by Spielberg. Back in the 1990s, the director enlisted the support of his sister to create a script called “I’ll be Home”, but he was annoyed by the idea that his parents would not like the important (but loving) role they played in his development. But Spielberg, after all, produced the film and seems to have put his whole soul into the project based on the trailer. The cast of the film is dotted with stars, the camerawork is incredibly rich in subtext and metaphors, and he even went so far as to enlist the support of David Lynch for the project (though in an acting capacity, in an unknown role).

It’s a testament to how far and how legendary Spielberg has become that a semi-autobiographical film about his life and childhood has become so anticipated. The director has been a pioneer of filmmaking since he first appeared on the screen (for more than fifty years). And as the industry continues to evolve, so does Spielberg.

“Fabelmans” will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.