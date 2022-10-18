FA Accused Klopp of Prolonged Absence From Training – Latest Liverpool FC News

After Jurgen Klopp was sent off after Liverpool’s win over Man City, the FA charged him after the boss provided extensive injury information on Tuesday.

FA accused Klopp of “inappropriate behavior”

At his press conference in front of West Ham on Tuesday, the Liverpool boss said he expects to be in the dugout at Anfield on Wednesday, and has not yet heard anything regarding a possible charge from the FA.

However, later that day the FA announced that Klopp had been charged with “violating FA rule E3” following his 86th-minute conduct against City, which led to his removal.

He has until Friday to respond, which means he will be allowed to watch West Ham play from the sidelines, but there is a chance he could be in the stands during Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

The standard charge is likely to lead to Klopp being asked to accept a one-match suspension and a fine.

Speaking to reporters today, he said he spoke to referee Anthony Taylor “quite calmly” after the game with City.

“I sat in Anthony Taylor’s office after the game and talked about it quite calmly, about all the situations, about how he saw the game and how I saw the game.

“It was a completely calm conversation.

“But, anyway, that’s the situation. I got a red card, and now we are waiting for the process.”

3 things today: a speedy recovery, Diogo.

Diogo Hota’s worst fears were confirmed when Klopp announced that the Liverpool striker would miss the World Cup and be sidelined for “months” after a serious shin injury in the match against City.

Naby Keita and Calvin Ramsay are among those close to returning to action, with the latter potentially being involved this week for the under-21s.

John Flanagan was forced to announce his retirement at the age of 29, as his career was shortened due to long-term injuries.

Latest Liverpool FC News

The manager’s admission that the club “doesn’t have to be best friends” with Man City was one of the five points we took out of his media duties today.

Darwin Nunez made a celebration for the Uruguayan fans by presenting his City football shirt to a young fan in the Anfield stands on Sunday.

Young Liverpool player James Balagizi has returned to Merseyside after groin surgery, which put a pause in his loan at Crawley Town.

After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed 💔

I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏

You'll Never Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/gKssZSnLZ1 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) October 18, 2022

Last chat from another place

Eddie Howe suggested Klopp’s comments about Newcastle having “no ceiling” on their spending were inaccurate.

Remaining at Newcastle, their big-money summer contract, Alexander Isak, was ruled out until after the World Cup due to a hip injury.

Wolves have interviewed former Lyon and Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosch as their search for a new manager continues, The Telegraph reports.

Tweet of the day and match of the evening

Hold on, Diogo!

The midweek Premier League match starts tonight: Brighton will host Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace will play Wolverhampton.

Liverpool Under-21s will play against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

Back at Anfield tomorrow for another important game!

Get similar news bulletins about Liverpool Football Club every evening!

Informative and ironic review of the events of the day in LFC and the football world in general.