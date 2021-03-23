F1 TV Pro: streaming will show Formula 1 races in Brazil

The 2021 Formula 1 season, which starts next Sunday (28th), with the Bahrain Grand Prix, will bring news to Brazilian motorsport fans. One of the highlights is the debut in the country of the official streaming service of the category, making it possible to watch the races live over the internet.

Entitled F1 TV Pro, the platform broadcasts all online GPs, as well as showing free and qualifying training sessions. The contents can be accessed on the computer, cell phone, tablet or smart TV, with some differentials in relation to conventional transmission.

According to Liberty Media, the current owner of F1, the complete plan allows the subscriber to view the drivers ‘onboard cameras, listen to the teams’ radio communications, monitor race maps and telemetry data in real time, among other resources. Formula 1 streaming also includes racing VTs, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup broadcasts, documentaries and historic GPs.

The F1 TV Pro subscription costs R $ 28.90 per month or R $ 279.90 in the annual package, with payment exclusively by credit card. There is also the F1 TV Access plan, which was already marketed in Brazil but does not include live races via streaming, costing R $ 15.90 per month or R $ 142.90 per year.

F1 in the Band

As in recent years, the category will be shown live on open TV, but not on Globo, which has held exhibition rights for four decades. This year and next, F1 will be broadcast on the Band, which aired the GPs until 1980.

The São Paulo-based channel confirmed the live display of all 23 races this season, while free and qualifying sessions can be followed on BandSports, Grupo Bandeirantes’ closed broadcaster. The exception will be due to the training of the Bahrain GP, ​​which will also be shown in the Band, next Saturday (27).