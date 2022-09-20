F1-Inspired Marina Bay Map Apparently Removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Although this was the very first level officially introduced for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Marina Bay Grand Prix multiplayer map inspired by Formula 1 is now apparently missing from the beta version of the game. Initially, Marina Bay served as a kind of shining example of what players should expect from the new and improved multiplayer mode of the game, and actually marked the beginning of the current media campaign.

The beta testing phase of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available for PlayStation players, and although there is a lot of excitement and excitement around the available features and gameplay, the COD-focused CharlieIntel Twitter account highlighted how curious it was that the Marina Bay Grand Prix level was completely missing. The level was supposed to be presented as part of the beta version, but it seems that any mention of it is now being actively removed from the game’s social networks.

Namely, CharlieIntel noticed that all official mentions of the first multiplayer map of Modern Warfare 2, apparently, were removed not so long ago. No explanation was given as to why this happened, and neither Activision nor Infinity Ward even announced that there was a problem with any of these assets at all. In fact, the apparent concealment of the available information about the map was carried out secretly, which makes beta players wonder why this is so.

Therefore, it is not too strange to hear that Marina Bay is completely absent from the list of all revealed maps and game modes of Modern Warfare 2, which mentions Valderas Museum, Farm 18 and Mercado Las Almas as the only three new PvP maps 6 by 6. Since it is unlikely that Infinity Ward will clear all the social networks of the game on a whim from a specific, widely sold multiplayer map, one possible explanation is that someone for some reason could disagree with the level.

It is worth noting that, unlike most of the new levels of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Marina Bay Grand Prix map was named after the existing Formula 1 race track. Although there were no official F1 insignia or logos in the game version of the level, there were racing cars that bore more than a passing resemblance to real Formula 1 cars. With this in mind, perhaps Formula 1 asked Activision Blizzard to change the level due to the fact that it does not want to be associated with a brutal first-person shooter.

This, of course, is just a theory. It remains to be seen what Activision and Infinity Ward will eventually do with the level, and whether it will appear in the game at all, although it is unlikely that it will eventually be completely removed. In the meantime, there are other issues with the upcoming COD that the developer may have to pay attention to. For example, players want the user interface of Modern Warfare 2 to change, which may be a more pressing issue.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.