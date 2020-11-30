F1 driver says protection ring in the cockpit saved his life

An impressive accident with the Frenchman Romain Grosjean marked the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix last Sunday (29). At the start of the race, the driver and the car collided with a barrier at 225 km / h, creating an immense fireball.

Luckily, the driver of the Haas team left the incident with only burns on his hands and ankles. Thus, he claims that the safety ring on the front of the vehicle was responsible for saving his life during the incident.

Using social media, Grosjean assured fans that he was fine – as far as possible – and thanked the support messages. He then pointed out that if it weren’t for the safety bar in the cockpit, he wouldn’t be alive.

“I haven’t worn the safety ring for years, but I believe it is the best thing you have brought to Formula 1. Without it, I wouldn’t be able to talk to you today,” commented the driver in a video for the official F1 Twitter account .

The mentioned protection system is formed by a curved titanium bar with about 7 KG. Positioned around the seat, it protects the pilot from any accidents, being able to withstand impacts equivalent to 12 tons.

Security developments

The protection bar for the F1 driver’s cockpit was developed after the accident with Frenchman Jules Bianchi in 2015. Unfortunately, the driver died in the hospital due to serious head injuries during a collision at the Japanese Grand Prix.

In 2018, the safety item came to be used by cars in the main motorsport category. Although it was not well received by some pilots, the majority supported the use of the ring as something essential to save lives.



