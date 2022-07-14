Fans of the latest Formula 1 game, F1 22, can test their skills on some of the most challenging tracks in the world, such as the Suzuka Circuit at the Japanese Grand Prix, where they will need to carefully tune their car to get as many advantages as possible. how can they. F1 22 is the fifteenth game in the Formula 1 series of racing games, offering fans of this genre an exciting and visually stunning experience. The release of the Netflix series Drive to Survive has undoubtedly attracted more Formula 1 motorsport fans than ever, who now have the opportunity to race as their favorite 2022 World Championship driver or even create their own in an exciting F1 22 career. Mode.

The release of F1 22 brought many new additions to the long-running game series, for example, the inclusion of sprint races that take place after qualifying and determine the starting positions in the main race. The game will also feature new car models and updated physics to keep up with the latest changes in the technical regulations of the Formula 1 World Championship 2022. Finally, several classic tracks have been modified to introduce new layouts for the current season, and the newly introduced F1 Miami Grand Prix has been added to the game.

Formula 1 racing is not only about driving, but also about setting up a car, since each track on the calendar poses different challenges for players to overcome by combining both of these aspects. Tracks with long straights will benefit from reduced drag, while cars with high downforce will do much better on tracks with twisty turns. Thus, the choice of car setup is crucial for success in F1 22 and the difference between the challenger and the world champion.

F1 22: The best car setup for racing in Japan (Suzuka)

The Japanese Grand Prix circuit is known as the Suzuka Circuit and offers challenging trials with little chance of overtaking, so a good start in this F1 22 race is very important. The track consists of many twisty turns, which contributes to a very stable car with good downforce. Tire management is also extremely important on this track, as a lot of attention is paid to the grip of the front tires, which will begin to affect steering when it starts to deteriorate. The main opportunity for overtaking in Suzuka is the long straight in the last sector, where it passes into the Hitachi Astemo Chicane.

The last, but perhaps the most important component that players should consider when setting up their car is weather conditions. Rain can make a race extremely unpredictable, so to succeed it is extremely important to train in such conditions in F1 22 and know how to set up the car to control them. Taking into account this and the characteristics of the route, we recommend the following settings for the Suzuka route:

Best F1 Japan Setup (Suzuka)

Aero Front Wing: 27Rear Wing Aero: 38DT With throttle: 60%DT With throttle off: 50%Front Camber: -2.50Rear Camber: -2.00Front Convergence: 0.05 Rear Convergence: 0.20Front Suspension: 7 Rear suspension: 1 Front stabilizer bar: 6 Rear stabilizer bar: 1 Front ground clearance: 3 Rear ground clearance: 4 Brake pressure: 100%Front brake displacement: 50%Front right tire pressure: 25 psi. inch Pressure in the front left tire: 25 psi. inch Pressure in the rear right tire: 23 pounds per sq. Strategy (25% of the race): Soft-MediumPit Window (25% of the race): 5-7 laps Fuel (25% of the race): +2.3 laps

Best F1 Japan Setup (Suzuka) (wet)

Aero Front Wing: 50 Rear Wing Aero: 50DT With throttle: 70%DT With throttle off: 50%Front camber: -2.50Rear Camber: -2.00Front Convergence: 0.05 Rear Convergence: 0.20Front suspension: 10 Rear suspension: 2-Front stabilizer bar: 10-Rear stabilizer bar: 2-Front ground clearance: 4-Rear ground clearance: 7 Brake pressure: 100% Front Brake Misalignment: 50% Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 lbs/sq. inch Pressure in the front left tire: 23.5 psi. Strategy (25% of the race): Soft-MediumPit Window (25% of the race): 5-7 laps Fuel (25% of the race): +2.3 laps