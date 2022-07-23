F1 22 gives players the opportunity to play for their favorite driver in the Formula 1 World Championship 2022, as they will overcome the most difficult tracks in the world, such as the Paul Ricard track at the French Grand Prix. F1 22, the fifteenth installment of a multi-year series of racing games, offers players a new next-generation experience with impressively realistic visuals. With the release of F1 22, new and old fans now have the opportunity to play for their favorite driver in the Formula 1 World Championship 2022 and even create their own in an exciting career mode.

The arrival of F1 22 includes brand new map models and updated physics to reflect the regulatory odds set for the 2022 World Cup, which have completely changed the look of the vehicles. Also added to the game are fan-favorite sprint races that take place after qualifying in a few selected races for the season and determining the starting position during the main race in F1 22. Finally, the game also features several new layouts for classic tracks and a brand new track with the introduction of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

F1 22 can be an incredibly exciting experience that will be a serious test of the player’s skills as a driver. However, preparing the car for the race is no less important, as it can seriously affect the characteristics of the car due to the unique characteristics of each track. High downforce, for example, is great for increasing traction in slow turns, but can be harmful on long straights because increased drag slows the car down. Thus, analyzing the track and finding the right balance of the car is crucial in order to become the F1 22 champion.

F1 22: The best car setup for a race in France (Paul Ricard)

The French Grand Prix circuit is known as the Paul Ricard circuit and will require some compromise to set up properly, as it consists of slow and technical sections and very long straights. On this track, it is important to control downforce, as the DRS (drag reduction system) is extremely effective on the back straight, providing excellent overtaking opportunities in turn 8. This track is very smooth, there are no bumps and curbs on it, so they can choose a suspension from medium to hard to increase responsiveness.

The last but most important component of a car’s setup is weather conditions, as rain can quickly change the course of most races. For this reason, it is always useful to remember about wet tuning and practice driving in these conditions in F1 22. With all this in mind, below are the recommended settings for the Paul Ricard circuit:

Best F1 22 France Setup (Paul Ricard)

Aero Front Wing: 14Rear Wing Aero: 20DT With throttle: 80%DT With throttle off: 55%Front camber: -2.60Rear camber: -1.30Front Convergence: 0.05 Rear Convergence: 0.20Front Suspension: 8 Rear suspension: 3 Front stabilizer bar: 8. Rear stabilizer bar: 3. Front ground clearance: 3. Rear ground clearance: 4. Brake system pressure: 100%. Front brake displacement: 50%. Front right tire pressure: 24.8 lbs per sq. inch. Strategy (25% of the race): Soft-MediumPit Window (25% of the race): 4-6 laps Fuel (25% of the race): +1.5 laps

Best Setup F1 22 France (Paul Ricard) (wet)

Aero Front Wing: 40Rear Wing Aero: 50DT With throttle: 50%DT With Throttle off: 60%Front Camber: -2.70Rear Camber: -1.80Front Convergence: 0.10 Rear Convergence: 0.26Front Suspension: 10 Rear suspension: 1The front stabilizer bar: 10 Rear stabilizer bar: 1 Front ground clearance: 3 Rear ground clearance: 3 Brake pressure: 100% Front brake slope: 50 % Front right tire pressure: 23.2 psi. inch Pressure in the front left tire: 23.2 psi. Strategy (25% of the race): Soft-MediumPit Window (25% of the race): 4-6 laps Fuel (25% of the race): +1.5 laps