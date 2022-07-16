F1 22 brings the newest version of the racing video game franchise to next-generation consoles and PCs as it challenges players on challenging tracks such as the Marina Bay Circuit at the Singapore Grand Prix. F1 22 is the fifteenth game in the Formula 1 series of games, which offers players many new additions, as well as stunning visual effects. This motorsport has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years, most likely due to the success of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, which tells about what happens inside the paddock.

To reflect the new technical regulations of the Formula 1 World Championship, which radically affected the appearance of the Formula 1 car, F1 22 presents completely new map models with updated physics, completely changing the inner workings of the car settings. In F1 22, sprint races have also been added, which function as “mini-races” that are held after qualifying and determine the starting grid in the main race. Last but not least, several tracks have been modified to present their new layouts, and a new one, the F1 Miami Grand Prix, has been added.

To become a champion in F1 22, the correct setup of the car is more important than the ride itself. Each track in the calendar will present unique challenges that must be overcome by modifying the car accordingly. For example, having a high downforce is great for trails with lots of twisty turns, but too much of it can be harmful on long straights, since additional drag slows down the car. So balancing the car for each Grand Prix is crucial to success in F1 22 and what players will have to master to become world champions.

F1 22: Best Car Setup for Singapore Race (Marina Bay)

The Singapore Grand Prix circuit is known as the Marina Bay Circuit and it is one of the most challenging races in F1 22. Having a high downforce is crucial because most of the track consists of various twisty turns that benefit from a stable car with good grip at low speeds. Maintaining a high suspension is also very useful, as players are expected to hit a lot of curbs in an effort to maximize their grip on the road, which in turn makes tire management extremely important. The best opportunity for overtaking on this track is a long reverse straight with DRS enabled and overtaking mode.

As in any other race, one of the most important components to consider when setting up a car is the weather conditions. Fortunately, it is extremely unlikely that players will have to race in wet conditions at the Singapore Grand Prix, as the track is famous for its high scorching temperatures. At the same time, the F1 22 racing team must be ready for any circumstances, therefore, taking into account this and the characteristics of the track, we offer the following settings for the Marina Bay track:

Best Installation F1 22 Singapore (Marina Bay)

Aero Front Wing: 50Rear Wing Aero: 50DT With throttle: 50%DT With throttle off: 52%Front Camber: -2.50Rear Camber: -2.00Front Convergence: 0.05 Rear Convergence: 0.20Front Suspension: 8 Rear suspension: 1The front stabilizer bar: 8. Rear stabilizer bar: 1. Front ground clearance: 4. Rear ground clearance: 5. Brake system pressure: 100%. Front brake displacement: 50%. Front right tire pressure: 23 lbs per sq. inch. Strategy (25% of the race): Medium-SoftPit Window (25% of the race): 8-9 laps Fuel (25% of the race): +2.2 laps

Best Installation F1 22 Singapore (Marina Bay) (wet)

Aero Front Wing: 50Rear Wing Aero: 50DT With throttle: 70%DT With throttle off: 52%Front Camber: -2.50Rear Camber: -2.00Front Convergence: 0.05Rear Convergence: 0.20Front Suspension: 5 Rear Suspension: 6 Front stabilizer bar: 5 Rear stabilizer bar: 11 Front Ground clearance: 3 Rear ground clearance: 6 Brake pressure: 100%Front brake Misalignment: 50%Front right tire Pressure: 23 lbs per sq. inch Pressure in the front left tire: 23 pounds per sq. inch Pressure in the rear right tire: 23 pounds per sq. Strategy (25% of the race): Medium-SoftPit Window (25% of the race): 8-9 laps Fuel (25% of the race): +2.2 laps