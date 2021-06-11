F1 2021 Will Have 4K And 120 Fps Option On PS5 And Xbox Series X

F1 racing series will have a new game aimed at old and new generation platforms with F1 2021. And, in an interview with Gaming Bolt, the development team revealed some of the game’s technical specifications on the new platforms from Sony and Microsoft.

According to the information released, those who have PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and choose to run the game at 60 frames per second will view it in 4K, while the 120 frames per second option will be able to deliver 1440p of resolution.

For those checking out the game, which will be available from July 16 on the Xbox Series S, its only setting will be 1080p at 60 frames per second.

F1 2021 will be released in versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.