F1 2021: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

F1 2021: We tell you where you can buy F1 2021, its price in the different chains and what editions are available for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. F1 2021 is scheduled to launch on July 16 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The new installment of Codemasters coincides with the beginning of its grid of games under the Electronic Arts seal. The American publisher is the new umbrella for a studio that has some of the most important licenses in the motor world. Since we are in the last days to receive it, we tell you where you can buy it and what editions you have available.

All editions of F1 2021

The official video game of F1 2021 will have two different editions. The first, as usual, is the Standard Edition, starting at a suggested retail price of 69.99 euros (59.99 euros on PC). If you reserve it digitally, you will receive 5,000 PitCoin and the Braking Point content pack, which includes cosmetics related to Aiden Jackson, Casper Akkerman and Devon Butler, the three main faces of the story mode.

On the other hand, the Deluxe Edition is only marketed in digital format. For 84.99 euros (74.99 euros on PC) it includes the following items:

The complete set F1 2021

Icon content pack for My Team

Braking Point content package

18,000 PitCoin

3 days early access