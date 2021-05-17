F1 2021 Reveals The Drivers Of Its Official Cover

F1 2021: Codemasters and Electronic Arts reveal the trio of drivers chosen to star on the official cover of F1 2021, the new installment of the simulator. F1 2021 selects the three leading drivers for its official cover. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc form the trio that will spearhead the physical and digital copies of the newest installment of the Codemasters simulator.

Legend drivers in F1 2021: first statistics confirmed

Along with the information, Electronic Arts has shared the statistics of part of the driver’s grid for the My Team mode. These legends are included in the digital deluxe edition. You can choose one of them at the beginning of the first season.

Michael Schumacher – 94 rating

Ayrton Senna – 94 rating

Alain Prost – 93 rating

Jenson Button – 90 rating

Nico Rosberg – 89 rating

David Coulthard – 87 rating

Felippe Massa – 86 rating

For those who do not know, the average score of the pilots is measured through four evaluations: Experience, Skill, Reflexes and Pace. The higher the general calculation, the higher salary they will ask for. In this game mode you must find a balance between the results of your team (both yours, as the main driver, as well as those of your partner) and financial stability. An experienced driver will achieve more ambitious goals, but can curb investment in improving the car.

The editor states in a press release that we will soon know the statistics of the drivers for the current season. If you look at last season, Lewis Hamilton scored 94 points, the highest. The podium was completed by Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bvottas, with 90 points each. Carlos Sainz, the only representative of the 2020 grid, obtained an 82 rating.

For its part, F1 2021 will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on July 16. Through this link you will know its first details.