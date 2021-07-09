F1 2021: Release Date, Price And Trailers

F1 2021 will be released on July 16 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. We tell you its editions, price and the content trailer. F1 2021 is very close to hitting the market. Codemasters’ new job is even more special because of the factors that surround it. On the one hand, it will be the first installment to be released under the Electronic Arts label; on the other, it coincides with the recent launch of the new generation consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will receive a version dedicated to taking advantage of their features, in addition to doing the same on PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can see his trailer at the head of this news.

When will F1 2021 be released and what will it cost?

The 2021 season of Formula 1 will debut in the video game on July 16 on the platforms discussed above. Codemasters has profiled the contents so that there is parity between all versions. Whether you play it on the new consoles or those of the past generation, you will find the same experience at the level of playable opportunities.

You will find the Standard Edition of F1 2021 in the digital stores of PlayStation and Xbox for 69.99 euros. Meanwhile, on PC you can find it through Steam at a price of 59.99 euros. On the other hand, the American publisher offers a superior edition in which a 3-day early access stands out, which will allow you to play it from July 13.