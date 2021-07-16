F1 2021 Gets DLSS on PC, Which Improves Performance By Up To 65%

F1 2021: Anyone who is a fan of racing games received the opportunity to finally check out the content present in the F1 2021 package this Friday (16). For those with NVIDIA graphics card, it has been announced that the title has Ray Tracing and DLSS support in the PC version.

Added to this, another detail mentioned is the fact that the models of the GeForce RTX family can offer an improvement of up to 65% in the new game, in addition to delivering at least 60 frames per second for matches (a value that may be higher in some cases) and 1440p resolution – in the case of GeForce RTX 3070, this value can reach 60 frames per second and 4K resolution with the settings at maximum and Ray Tracing enabled.

F1 2021 is available in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions. You can check Voxel’s team opinion about the game by clicking here.